Counsel’s absence stalls SEC suspended D-G Gwarzo’s case

The absence of counsel to suspended Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, on Thursday, stalled the matter before the National Industrial Court, Abuja.

At the resumed sitting slated for the hearing of counter-affidavit and other pending applications, the claimant’s counsel, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, notified the court of his absence through a junior counsel from his chamber.

The counsel, Sani Umoru, sought for a date convenient for the court.

The judge, Sanusi Kado, asked Abduljalil Musa, Chinedu Achumie and Abdullahi Abubakar first, second and third defendants’ counsels respectively if they had any objection to Mr Umoru’s submissions.

The counsel said they had no objection, while the judge adjourned the matter until February 28, for hearing.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Mr Gwarzo is challenging his suspension as DG.

The claimant was suspended in November 2017, over alleged financial misappropriation.

He is seeking a declaration that his appointment as DG of SEC is valid, legal and subsisting.

The suspended DG is also seeking an order of the court to direct the first defendant (SEC) to pay his salaries, benefits, and entitlements from the date of his suspension till date.

The co-defendants in the suit are the Minister of Finance and Attorney-General of the Federation.

(NAN)