Oil theft: Navy hands over 19 suspects, 21 boats to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy has handed over 19 suspects and two fibre boats laden with petroleum products to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.
A statement issued on Tuesday by Tony Orilade, the commission ‘s spokesman, said that the suspects were arrested on August 30, 2018, in Lagos and some parts of Ondo State.
According to the statement, the suspects were involved in illegal dealing in petroleum products stolen from a hijacked vessel, MT MAMA ELIZABETH.
“The sum of N3,500,000.00 only suspected to be proceeds from the sale of the illegally acquired products was found on the suspects at the point of arrest,” he said.
Idris Abubakar, an investigator with the EFCC, who received the suspects and the boats on behalf of the commission, assured the Nigerian Navy of diligent investigation and prosecution of the suspects.
He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.