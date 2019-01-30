Oil theft: Navy hands over 19 suspects, 21 boats to EFCC

Related News

The Nigerian Navy has handed over 19 suspects and two fibre boats laden with petroleum products to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Tony Orilade, the commission ‘s spokesman, said that the suspects were arrested on August 30, 2018, in Lagos and some parts of Ondo State.

According to the statement, the suspects were involved in illegal dealing in petroleum products stolen from a hijacked vessel, MT MAMA ELIZABETH.

“The sum of N3,500,000.00 only suspected to be proceeds from the sale of the illegally acquired products was found on the suspects at the point of arrest,” he said.

Idris Abubakar, an investigator with the EFCC, who received the suspects and the boats on behalf of the commission, assured the Nigerian Navy of diligent investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

(NAN)