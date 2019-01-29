What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country with prospect of localised thunderstorms over parts of southern states on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted that sunny and hazy conditions were likely over the central states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Ondo, Ekiti and Osogbo in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are likely over coastal axis with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over the north and central states with chances of localised thunderstorms over the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

