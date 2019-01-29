Nigerian govt begins review of civic education curriculum

Related News

The federal government on Tuesday began a five-day workshop to finalise the review of civic education curriculum for secondary schools.

The workshop was organised by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) in collaboration with the Development Research Project Centre (dRPC). It had sponsorship from the MacArthur Foundation.

The workshop is titled ‘Critique and Editorial Workshop For The Review of Civic Education Curriculum For Secondary Schools’.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, NERDC, Ismail Junaidu said the aim of the workshop is to ensure that selected teaching and learning activities are adequate to enable learners acquire knowledge and skills.

According to the official, the drive towards strengthing teaching and learning of civic education has become very imperative ”especially in the face of dwindling state of national consciousness, patriotism and social harmony”.

“Civic Education is aimed at the inculcation and development of national and social values in the citizens. These include social norms, skills, nationalism, patriotism, democratic processes and the rule of law.

”Teaching-learning activities should be such that exposes learners of the 21st-century skills like critical thinking problem-solving creativity leadership skills and citizenship,” he said.

Mr Junaidu said there are processes involved in the review of the curriculum. “You have to pilot test to see how it will work”.

“The curriculum is already on in Senior Secondary Schools. It is a compulsory subject. Any student from senior secondary school is expected to have undergone the content of Civic Education. We are only reviewing to update it as I said to conform with some of the 21st-century skills,” he said.

Similarly, the Executive Director of dRPC, Judith Ann-Walker said the review of the curriculum is a good one ”but it should also look and reinforce civic associations for contributions”.

“What we do is to enforce what you do as government as experts. Thinking deeply about the next generation and the importance of civic education. We talk about education. Citizens can learn how to make constructive engagements through Civic association,” she said.

She urged citizens to abstain from associations that destroy but should join associations that seek to solve problems through dialogue.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Grace Ugwonna of the University of Nigeria said the major challenge of the curriculum review is implementation.

She said it is essential for NERDC to engage teachers who are the implementers in the process.

“I believe that if the implementation is done properly, I believe the aim of this exercise will be achieved,” she said.

It is a global practice for educational curriculum content to be reviewed every five years.

This is to ensure that the curriculum is relevant and addresses current issues in society.

The Nigerian civic education curriculum is due for a review.

A content selection and writing workshop took place between September and October 2017 to review the existing civic curriculum workshop.