2019: EU to continue to support violence-free elections

The Inclusivity Advisor, European Centre for Electoral Support Representative in Nigeria, Cathy Latiwa, says the centre will continue to support violence-free elections in the country.

Ms Latiwa said this on Tuesday at the sensitisation and cultural event for the inclusion of IDPs in the 2019 general elections.

The event was held at the Malkohi and Fufore Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Fufore and Yola South Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

Ms Latiwa said the programme, funded by the Federal Republic of Germany, was aimed at promoting education for the inclusion of IDPs and preventing violence during elections.

‘‘The goal of the project is to increase marginalised groups’ participation and contribute in electoral processes through violence prevention for the successful conduct of the elections.

‘‘The programme focuses on women, youths, persons living with disabilities and internally displaced persons to participate fully in the elections,’’ Ms Latiwa said.

In his remark, Abani Imam, Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge of Adamawa, described the event as an ‘‘eye-opener on electoral process”.

Mr Imam thanked the EU for the project and assured them of maximum cooperation from the electoral body.

Fatima Hassan, Displaced Persons Women Leader at Malkohi camp, however, expressed the dissatisfaction of her people for not being registered by INEC in the continuous voter registration.

‘‘We are disenfranchised of our rights for not being captured by authorities concerned to participate in the 2019 general elections.

‘‘Out of 374 adults living in the camp, only 10 people got registered,’’ Hassan said.

Responding, Kasim Gaidam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said that the commission was not informed about the complaints of the IDPs.

Mr Gaidam, who was represented by Rifkatu Maxwell, advised the camp management to forward the request of the IDPs for the next registration exercise.

He thanked the EU for its support in ensuring inclusiveness and participation of all eligible Nigerians in the 2019 elections. (NAN)