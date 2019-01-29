2019 budget passes second reading at House of Reps

Members of the House of Representatives have passed the 2019 appropriation bill for a second reading.
The bill was passed on Tuesday during plenary presided by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
The speaker, while putting the bill to vote, referred it to the committees on appropriations and all other relevant standing and subcommittees.
The house had last week commenced debate on the appropriation bill which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mr Buhari had in December 2018, proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019.
The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.
Further breakdown presented by the president shows that proposed recurrent expenditure is N4.04 trillion while statutory transfer is N492.36 billion.
There is a sinking fund of N120 billion, while capital expenditure is N2.031 trillion.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.