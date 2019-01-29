Onnoghen: Lawyers ignore NBA boycott order

Related News

Lawyers in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory have reported to the courts despite an order by the Nigerian Bar Association for them to boycott the courts.

The association called for the boycott at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Monday, which discussed the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Mr Onnoghen was suspended in controversial circumstances by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The suspension is deemed illegal and has drawn strong condemnations. The NBA ordered court boycott in protest, amid concerns over the violation of the independence of the judiciary.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who visited the headquarters of the Federal High Court and FCT High Court in Maitama reported that normal businesses went on as lawyers reported to the courts.

Many courts at the federal high court were filled with lawyers waiting for sessions to begin.

Details later…