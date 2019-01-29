Onnoghen: Lawyers ignore NBA boycott order

Lawyers in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory have reported to the courts despite an order by the Nigerian Bar Association for them to boycott the courts.
The association called for the boycott at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Monday, which discussed the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Mr Onnoghen was suspended in controversial circumstances by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.
The suspension is deemed illegal and has drawn strong condemnations. The NBA ordered court boycott in protest, amid concerns over the violation of the independence of the judiciary.
A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who visited the headquarters of the Federal High Court and FCT High Court in Maitama reported that normal businesses went on as lawyers reported to the courts.
Many courts at the federal high court were filled with lawyers waiting for sessions to begin.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.