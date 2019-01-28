PDP will form Government of National Unity – Ikimi

Related News

A former Minister for Foreign Affairs and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tom Ikimi, says the party will form a Government of National Unity, if voted back to power.

Mr Ikimi said this on Monday at a PDP rally in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said PDP was now a reformed party, adding that all its good members that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had returned to the party.

Mr Ikimi also said that the party was poised to raise youth who would be the new generation of leaders to take over from the old ones like him and many others.

He said that Igueben as a local government area had taken its first step of redemption by identifying and supporting PDP.

Mr Ikimi noted that the February 16 election would decide whether Nigeria should continue to exist as one or not.

He also said that those who wanted the country to continue to remain as one are unanimous in saying “enough is enough” with the present happenings in the country.

He urged all that gathered at the occasion to vote PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and all PDP candidates across the country for job creation, poverty eradication, infrastructure development, security and peaceful coexistence.

Similarly, Mike Onolememhen, a former Minister for Works, said the February and March elections were in the hands of the electorate and appealed to them to vote for PDP to make Nigeria better again.

Earlier, Dan Orbih, Edo State chairman of the party, also said that the elections would decide the future of the country.

He noted that the party had credible candidates who would ensure that jobs not completed during the PDP era and any other uncompleted projects would be completed.

He appealed to all lovers of democracy to stand up and defend democracy with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

(NAN)