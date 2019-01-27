Killed policeman a cultist – Police Commissioner

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Hakeem Odumosun, has said that the policeman killed by unknown gunmen in Benin on Saturday night was a member of a secret cult.

The CP told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that two other persons were killed in the shoot out that claimed the life of the officer.

NAN had reported that a police officer, identified as Oisa Ehigie, was shot dead along Normayo/Sakponba road of Benin City.

It was also reported that the killing may not be unconnected with activities of secret cults that had claimed several lives in the city recently.

The commissioner said the slain officer was killed alongside two members of his cult group.

According to him, the slain policeman died while fighting on the side of his cult group against rival cult group.

“Three people were killed in the fight, the police officer and two others.

“I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is a cultist,” the CP said.

The commissioner, who said arrests have been made in relation to the killings, also said some guns had been recovered.

Mr Odumosun said that there is no hiding place for cultists in Edo. (NAN)