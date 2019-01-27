Killed policeman a cultist – Police Commissioner

Nigerian Police officers on duty
Nigerian Police officers on duty

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Hakeem Odumosun, has said that the policeman killed by unknown gunmen in Benin on Saturday night was a member of a secret cult.

The CP told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that two other persons were killed in the shoot out that claimed the life of the officer.

NAN had reported that a police officer, identified as Oisa Ehigie, was shot dead along Normayo/Sakponba road of Benin City.

It was also reported that the killing may not be unconnected with activities of secret cults that had claimed several lives in the city recently.

The commissioner said the slain officer was killed alongside two members of his cult group.

According to him, the slain policeman died while fighting on the side of his cult group against rival cult group.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Three people were killed in the fight, the police officer and two others.

“I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer is a cultist,” the CP said.

The commissioner, who said arrests have been made in relation to the killings, also said some guns had been recovered.

Mr Odumosun said that there is no hiding place for cultists in Edo. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.