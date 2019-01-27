More opposition parties react to Onnoghen’s suspension

Related News

Some opposition political parties have reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president on Friday announced the suspension of Mr Onnoghen, citing an order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Mr Buhari also announced the appointment of the next most senior judge at the Supreme Court, Tanko Mohammed, as the new acting CJN.

In his speech announcing the suspension, Mr Buhari made reference to false assets declaration charges against the chief justice.

“Although the allegations in the petition are grievous enough in themselves, the security agencies have since then traced other suspicious transactions running into millions of dollars to the CJN’s personal accounts, all undeclared or improperly declared as required by law,” the president said.

But reacting to the action by President Buhari, the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in a statement by its presidential candidate, Tope Fasua, described the suspension as unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

He said even military governments were careful with their interference in the leadership of our judiciary.

Mr Fasua said the timing of the suspension on the eve of elections and the speed with which the petition against Mr Onnoghen was fast-tracked to culminate in his suspension within two weeks raises doubt about the executive’s role.

“Also the decision tugs at the worn out fabrics of Nigeria’s unity, what with the fact that many have complained in the past that judicial/security leadership of Nigeria has totally ignored the principle of inclusivity.”

“I believe strongly that anything that can be done at this moment to strengthen our unity as a nation should be considered.”

“It is therefore difficult for millions around the world to believe that this act is a genuine tactic in the tired anti-corruption war, but rather an act of political vendetta, and a deliberate blow to the nation’s democracy which rests on the sanguine principle of separation of powers.”

He called on President Buhari to review his position and do the right thing.

“The Onnoghen case must not only follow every judicial process, methodically, but must be seen to be totally transparent and just.”

Similarly, the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) condemned what it termed as the “sudden” suspension of the embattled judicial officer few weeks to 2019 presidential elections.

The party in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES stated that Mr Buhari’s action is not only a flagrant show of disrespect to the Nigerian people and the rule of law but an abuse of power.

“The Alliance for New Nigeria further submitted that Buhari has been lining up activities one after the other in order to allow him compromise on the election results if he loses and that Buhari’s replacement of the Chief Justice of Nigeria was necessary should the election results be challenged at the court so the judge can rule to his favour.”

The party accused Mr Buhari of being desperate to win the coming elections “by all means, by hook or by crook irrespective of how nefarious and dangerous they are to the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

The party called on all stakeholders to reject the new appointment and fight vehemently for the reinstallation of Mr Onnoghen to his position.