Police IRT not disbanded, I’m still in charge – Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has not been disbanded, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the unit, Abba Kyari, has said.

Mr Kyari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the clarification became necessary in view of IRT’s reported disbandment in the social media.

He said that IRT was not among police formations recently disbanded by the Acting Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu.

He said reports that one DCP Ben Okolo took over as new IRT commander was false, saying that he is still in charge.

According to Mr Kyari, Mr Okolo was sent to IRT as head of the Routine Audit Team to audit arms, exhibits, operational vehicles, suspects etc.

“Such audit was not only applicable to IRT, but likewise many other senior officers were sent to other police departments as heads of routine audit teams.

“Ignore the fake news going round. IRT has not been disbanded as clearly shown in the IGP’s speech and other IGP signals that followed,” he said.

NAN reports that the new IGP had, during his maiden meeting with commissioners of police in Abuja, ordered the decentralisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

With the decentralisation, commissioners of police in each state have assumed full command and control of all SARS operation in their various commands.

The IGP also announced the disbandment of the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS), and other investigation teams.

NAN further reports that IRT had been a nightmare to kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals, since inception. (NAN)

