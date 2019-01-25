Partly cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country on Saturday.

It also said there is prospect of localised thunderstorms over parts of the southern states.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 14 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of localized thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 21 to 25 respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the North while sunny to cloudy conditions are expected over the central and southern cities.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis in the afternoon and evening period within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)