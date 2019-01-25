Partly cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country on Saturday.

It also said there is prospect of localised thunderstorms over parts of the southern states.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 14 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of localized thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 21 to 25 respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the North while sunny to cloudy conditions are expected over the central and southern cities.

Okowa Campaign AD

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar axis in the afternoon and evening period within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.