Police arraign businesswoman for alleged N4.5m oil fraud

Court Symbol
Court Symbol

A businesswoman, Clara Mbazue, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N4.4 million under false pretences.

The accused, 35, appeared on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

She, however, denied committing the offences.

The police prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the businesswoman committed the offences on May 20, 2018, at Orile Iganmu, Lagos.

He said that the accused obtained N4.4 million worth of black oil from one Chizoba Ohazurike on the pretext that she would pay for it after two weeks, but failed to do so.

“The accused also issued a cheque which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds,’’ Mr Uwadione said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The alleged offences violate Sections 287, 314, 322, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Adedayo, admitted the accused to N2 million bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Mrs Adedayo directed that the sureties must have evidence of tax payment.

She adjourned the case until February 19.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.