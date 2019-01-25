APC leadership to decide on 2023 Presidency — Chime

Sullivan Chime
Sullivan Chime

Former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime, says the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have the final say on the zone that gets the president in 2023.

Mr Chime said this on Thursday night in Enugu while fielding questions from journalists following the campaign tour of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

The former governor said that the appropriate organ of the party would make the decision at the appropriate time.

He said the party was currently preoccupied with the reelection of Mr Buhari.

Mr Chime allayed the fears that the South West was positioning to usurp the chance of the South East to produce the president in 2023.

“At the appropriate time the party will take a final decision. However, we have always been of the view that we have the reason to say it will come to us,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

“The reason is simple: power is shared between Northern and Southern Nigeria. The South West and South South had taken their turns remaining the South East,” he said.

Mr Chime, however, said that the South East must work to justify its clamour to produce the president in 2023.

He called on the people of the zone to vote massively for Mr Buhari in the Feb. 16 presidential election to stand the chance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director General of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, had at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium during the APC presidential campaign said the South East will produce the president in 2023.

(NAN)

