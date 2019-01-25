Man docked over illegal marriage with house wife

A 45-year-old auto mechanic, Olakunle Oladejo, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, over alleged illegal marriage with a housewife.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial in the court on one-count charge of illegal marriage.

The police prosecutor, Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that Mr Oladejo and two others now at large on October 10, 2018 around 12:00 p,m. at a marriage registry in Okitipupa, unlawfully did illegal marriage with Dupe Moroke without the consent of the court.

Mr Omoyeigha said that the defendant did the marriage with a valid marriage certificate which has not been dissolved between the complainant, Olakunle Moroke and Dupe.

He said that the offence was contrary and punishable under Section 370, Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Dickson Ogunfuyi, granted the defendant a N50, 000 bail and a surety who must be blood-related in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant and should also present a one-year tax clearance certificate as part of the bail conditions.

Ogunfuyi adjourned the case until February 13 for further hearing. (NAN)

