Abuja protesters demand release of Deji Adeyanju

A group of youth on Wednesday gathered at the Unity Fountain to demand the release of the detained activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The protest was organised by the Free Nigeria Movement. The co-convener of the group, Adebayo Rafael, led the protesters on a march to the Three Arms Junction near the federal secretariat.

The police arrested Mr Adeyanju on November 28, 2018 at a protest that urged security agencies, especially the police, to be nonpartisan during the upcoming elections. The protest took place at the police headquarters in Abuja.

A court granted him bail on December 6 but he was rearrested on December 13 and charged with murder, an allegation dug up from his student days at the Bayero University, Kano.

At the protest, Mr Rafeal called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Mr Adeyanju, saying the activist did nothing wrong,

”We are here to say our democracy is in danger, we are here to say that it is time for us to rescue our country, we are here to say we can no longer allow the abuse of the right and the human right violations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

”We are not going to allow the attack on the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech, we are here to say the Nigerian people and the youth would not tolerate the tyranny of Buhari Osibanjo.

”We are also here to inform Mr President to free Deji Adeyanju who has been in detention for more than 40 days. We are also saying Deji has committed no offence for him to be remanded in jail. He is not a thief, the real thief of our commonwealth in this country are roaming around with nobody hindering their movement.”

Ariyo Dare, a member of the Coalition for Defence of Nigerian Democracy, told PREMIUM TIMES tranny has no place in Nigeria.

”This protest is about the threat to our democracy. There is an assault on the judiciary and the press, activists, and Nigerians. It is a sin for us to remain silent while others suffer the brutality and dictatorship.

”We are here to speak on behalf of our brothers and sisters held by the government. I mean people fought for this democracy; we are here to tell them that the people own Nigeria, not the government,” he said.