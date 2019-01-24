National Minimum Wage: Stakeholders urge Nigerian govt to improve governance processes

Related News

Stakeholders have called for improvement in the governance processes in Nigeria as the National Assembly begins deliberation on a bill for a new national minimum wage.

This was part of the discussion at a capacity building workshop organised by the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in Abuja on Wednesday under the theme: “The Minimum Wage Question in an Election Year.“

According to Jaiye Gaskia, a co-convener of the Say No campaign and a resource person at the workshop, the series of negotiation and threats of strike by the organised labour could have been averted if Nigeria has functioning institutions and governance processes.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration should have planned for a new minimum wage while drawing up its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, given that the national minimum wage should be reviewed every five years according to the Nigerian laws.

Mr Gaskia accused state governors of ignorance saying they have other priorities than paying civil servants. According to the activist, such statements show some governors understand nothing about governance. He said the civil service is the engine of governance and the service delivery arm of governance.

Mr. Gaskia said a government should be judged by its antecedents.

“In the case of this present government, looking at the agreement with ASUU, ASUP and also with COASU last year, which is due for implementation, it is difficult to have confidence that this government will be able to keep to any promise,” he said.

He said the promise of a new national minimum wage was just being made because elections are around the corner, and the government wanted to get the minimum wage issue out of the way.

He advised labour to stand firm on the agreement reached and to reach out to the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) so that employers could get the government to honour the agreement.

He urged the government to clean up the processes of governance so that it can meet its responsibilities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who was represented by Godson Ogbuji, the deputy director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, commended labour correspondents for organising the workshop.

He said the theme of the workshop was a demonstration of their commitment towards “a seamless process in wage negotiation based on robust discourse that takes into consideration all shades of opinions and socio-economic determinants within the national economy.

“Wage negotiations the world over are no doubt contentious and in most case controversial,” he said. “The process requires rigorous intellectual discourse that will enable a rational decision to be reached in order to have a National Minimum Wage that enjoys general acceptability.”

He said labour administration has become dynamic, especially wage administration, and, therefore, “requires special skills and capacities to grasp its trending dimensions and complexities.”

He acknowledged the understanding of the organised labour in spite of the initial misunderstanding on the best way to adopt in arriving at a mutually beneficial outcome.

The chairman of LACAN, Micheal Oche, said they decided to organise the training because it is important for labour reporters to understand some of the intricacies that led to the series of negotiations and agreements on the minimum wage.

“You need to be informed in order to pass the information out there, so reporters just don’t report the stories without the insight of the issue.

He said the matter could have been better and promptly handled.

“Just as labour has tried to argue, the Council of State should ordinarily be an advisory body. By ILO standard, the tripartite committee is what is empowered to decide on the issues of negotiation between government and labour like minimum wage.”