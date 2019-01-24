SDP speaks on sack of Jerry Gana as presidential candidate

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says it is yet to take a decision on the Court of Appeal judgment on Thursday which reinstated former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, as the party’s presidential candidate.

The court reversed the judgment of a federal high court which removed Mr Duke and declared Jerry Gana as the candidate of the party.

The appellate court ordered Mr Gana to stop parading himself as the candidate and to pay Mr Duke N500,000 as cost.

Asked of the party’s reaction to the judgment, its spokesperson, Alfa Mohammed, said the party’s leadership will meet within 24 hours o decide on the next step.

“The Court of Appeal has just declared that Duke is the presidential candidate of the SDP. The National Chairman is expected to summon a National Working Committee meeting within the next 24 hours to review the situation, Mr Mohammed said.

The decision of the appellate court was taken in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Abdul Aboki.

The federal high court had ruled in favour of Mr Gana on the basis of the zoning arrangement of the party.

Mr Mohammed said the party recognised the right of the two claimants of its ticket to appeal a court judgment.

However, he said the SDP made an attempt to commit them to an agreement against appealing the outcome of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

He said Mr Gana did not sign the said agreement because he found it suspicious.

Thursday’s court ruling set aside the December 14, 2018 judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which declared Mr Gana the candidate of the party.

Mr Duke had won the party’s primary with Mr Gana returning as runner up.