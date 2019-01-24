Buhari condoles Jigawa, Sokoto APC over supporters death

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he is deeply pained by the death of his supporters in Jigawa State in an auto accident.

They were on their way to attend campaign events when the crash occurred.

Four persons reportedly died and six others were injured in an accident involving party supporters who were going to attend All Progressives Congress, campaign in Jigawa on Monday

The president also expressed his condolences to the families of two other victims who died in a stampede in Sokoto State on Wednesday.

He assured that the sacrifices of the deceased would not be in vain.

According to Mr Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, ” the death of any party supporter touches me because these were poor Nigerians who made sacrifices to make Nigeria a better country by identifying with my change agenda.”

He also said, “I would never forget the sacrifices of these ordinary Nigerians who travelled long distances to attend my presidential campaign rallies.”

Mr Buhari noted that, “these ordinary Nigerians were the pillars of our democracy because without them, we, the politicians, become irrelevant.”

Meanwhile, Mr Shehu said following the “unprecedented” wave of popularity of the president’s outdoor events, the Presidency has ordered for increased structural integrity testing of all erections and fabrications such as dais, tents, stages, including electrical and other equipment.