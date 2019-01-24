Presidential candidate vows to slash lawmakers’ pay

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore,. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore,. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday, said if elected into office, he would cut the ‘jumbo’ pay of the National Assembly members.

Mr Sowore made the pledge at a town hall meeting tagged: ‘’The Candidates” organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media in Abuja.

“The issue of some people earning minimum wage and others earning maximum wage where a senator earns N14 million monthly is unacceptable.

‘’Do you know that it will take a Nigerian worker earning N30, 000 monthly about 38 years to earn what a senator is earning per month?” he queried.

Mr Sowore, who described the trend as disheartening, said ‘’our problem in Nigeria is not wealth generation but wealth distribution.’’

‘’We will not allow illegality in National Assembly,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said his government would not only invest in the education of the young people but provide five million jobs for the youth.

The Sahara Reporters publisher said his government would employ between 300,000 and 400,000 personnel in the security sector so that the country’s security could be strengthened.

‘’By this, the police and the army will be able to keep us secured. Also, we will give study allowances to students.

“I believe with our resources, we can support our young people, the elderly, etc,” he said.

He assured that productivity in the country would be ensured ‘’when we invest in our people.”

‘’I am after the knowledge of Nigerians that we can sell to the world, not after cocoa or so. We will build innovative leaders when a university can produce a student that is technologically-inclined.”

On the insecurity in the country, his running mate, Rabiu Rufai, said the AAC would tackle the problem when people are held accountable for their actions.

“Nigeria will do better if we don’t condone anybody irrespective of his tribe, religion or region,” he said.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.