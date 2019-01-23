What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country with prospect of localised thunderstorms over parts of southern states on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny condition is anticipated with day and night temperatures of 31 to 39 degrees Celsius and 17 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted chances of thundery activities over parts of Niger, Abuja, Kogi, Nasarwa, Kwara, and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that the northern states would experience sunny and hazy condition with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 13 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience localised thunderstorms over Eket, Calabar and Port Harcourt in the morning hours.

“Later in the day localised thunderstorms is expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of scattered thunderstorms and rainfall activities are expected over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

