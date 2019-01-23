Don’t drag us into politics, NNPC cautions politicians

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja
The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has cautioned politicians to stop dragging the corporation into partisan politics as this may have a negative Impact on its performance.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, said the corporation which is the cash cow of the nation should not be used as a “launchpad for political attacks against opponents”.

Mr Ughamadu said the names of some of its top management were already being dragged into partisan politics and “are being used as a tool for their (politicians) electioneering strategies”.

“As a national oil company with partners in almost all the continents of the world, the ongoing attempts by politicians to drag the name of the corporation into the murky arena of partisan politics is a potent danger to the corporation’s business interests, its multi-faceted contract deals and MoUs which should ordinarily be insulated from political brinkmanship,” he said.

The corporation said while it is typical of the politicians “to seek the hearts of the electorate,” dragging NNPC into the battle was unfair and unreasonable.

“The corporation urges political office seekers to note that the NNPC is a public corporate entity run by well-groomed technocrats who are apolitical and inclined only to their fiduciary responsibility to the governments and people of Nigeria,” the statement added.

