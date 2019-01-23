Senate reviews, approves NTC Bill after Buhari’s rejection

Related News

Five weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the National Transport Commission (NTC) Bill, the Senate has reviewed and approved the bill, in compliance with the president’s observations.

The Senate had in March, passed the National Transport Commission Bill, ten years after it was first sponsored. The commission was expected to create a multi-modal transport system that will drive the nation’s transport policy and engender speedy economic development.

The president had, in December, declined assent to the bill because some regulations of the bill are being implemented by other agencies like the maritime agency, NIMASA, he said in his letter.

He also said safety regulations enshrined in some sections of the bill which are textile in nature, falls within the purview of sector legislation implemented like agencies like NIMASA and therefore, should be expunged from the bill.

“The percentage of the amount to be retained by the agency is collected under section 9 (2) (d) should be reduced from 10 to 5 percent. Section 12 (9) stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from the royalties collected from the authority to collect royalties from transport service providers should not exceed 10 percent of what is collected by service providers and concessionaires.

“Section 19 (2) (f) which stipulates charge of three percent freight tariff stabilisation fee on all import to and export from Nigeria including wet and dry cargo should be amended and reduced from three percent to one percent as what is contained in the Nigeria Shippers Council legislation,” he wrote.

Reading out the highlight of the conference committee report, Gbenga Ashafa (APC, Lagos East) explained that some differences were noticed in different versions passed by the two chambers. He read out the highlight of the report which he said, is in compliance with the observation of the President.

“All single regulatory provisions enshrined in some sections of the bill which are technical in nature that falls within the purview of the legislations of some agencies were expunged from the bill.

“The percentage of the amount obtained by the agency for royalties collected under section 19 (2) d which stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from royalties collected by authorities empowered to collect royalties from transport service providers was reduced from 10% to 5%.

“In section 19 (2) f, the tariff stabilization fee was reduced from 3% to 1%. This is in compliance with the observation of the President,” he said.

He thereafter, recommended that the Senate approve the report of the conference committee on the NTC Bill – the recommendation was adopted.