TY Danjuma alleges plot to rig elections

TY Danjuma
TY Danjuma

A former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma, has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to rig next month’s general elections.

Describing the democracy of the nation as primitive, he said there was a plan to cause unrest in order to manipulate the elections.

According to The PUNCH, Mr Danjuma made the allegation while inaugurating a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in his Takum hometown in Taraba State.

He urged the people of Taraba to protect their votes to prevent electoral fraud.

“There is no need to fight one another because they will use the police and soldiers to destabilize us and rig the elections.”

Ahead of the 2019 election which is less than a month away, there have been several allegations on plans to rig the elections by opposition parties and a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Okowa Campaign AD

Amidst all these allegations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured it is committed to a credible process.

Mr Danjuma, therefore, tasked the electorate to work for peace, noting there is no need to fight one another.

“It is in our best interest to ensure there is peace. Those behind this plot know that they will not win elections if there is peace. I want to call on you not to sell your votes because you will be selling your birth right if you do so,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.