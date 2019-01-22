Acting IGP assures of adequate security during elections

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19).
Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19). 00555/16/1/2019/Anthony Alabi/NAN

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday gave the assurance that the police would provide adequate security for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Mr Adamu, who gave the assurance during a visit to the Minister of Interior, Abdulraham Dambazau in Abuja, said that the police would deploy its professionalism during the elections.

“I have said it before and will say it again, the police are professionals and we have been given the assignment to secure the election, creating a level playing field for everybody.

“We will provide security before, during and after the election,’’ he said.

The IGP also sought the support of the ministry to collectively tackle the internal security challenges in the country.

Mr Adamu said the visit to the police parent ministry was to “rub minds’’ on some strategies “we are trying to implement.’’

Mr Dambazau assured the IGP of the ministry’s continued support to the police force.

“I want to assure you that the ministry will give you all the support that you need to tackle internal security,’’ he said.

He added that it was vital that Nigerians are given the level of security that they needed. (NAN)

