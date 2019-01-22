FG, States move to ‘harmonise’ basic education Examination

Related News

The federal and state governments are set to take steps toward harmonising the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), an official of the federal ministry of education said Tuesday.

Sunny Echono, a permanent secretary in the ministry, said this in Lafia at the annual meeting of Registrars/Chief Executive Officers of States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) examination bodies.

Mr Echono, who was represented by Prinzo James, Director Basic Education of the ministry, said the meeting was aimed at harmonising procedures and standards in the conduct of the examination.

He added that the meeting would also build the capacity of the states and FCT examination officers toward achieving harmony.

The permanent secretary further explained that it served as an avenue for sharing of experiences with the view of ensuring harmonisation of examination from primary to junior secondary schools.

Mr Echono added that the ministry has the mandate to ensure the harmonisation in examination order, to ensure a generally acceptable standard.

Similarly, Lami Amadu, Director Basic and Secondary Education at the ministry, represented by Adeniki Ananuga, said the stakeholders are expected to review the procedures and guidelines for BECE in the country.

“In this regard, therefore, the participants are supposed to fashion out ways to eliminate disparities that existed in the conduct of examination nationwide,” Mr Amadu said.

On his part, Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, who was represented by Tijjani Ahmed, Commissioner for Education, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders for holding the annual meeting in the state.

Mr Al-Makura also assured the stakeholders that the government would support the efforts to ensure the conduct of basic education is harmonised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance, delegates from all states of the federation, including the FCT. (NAN)