Bus conductors vow to mobilise over 6m votes for Buhari

The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has promised to mobilise more than six million votes for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari during the February 16 presidential election.

Israel Adeshola, National President of the association, made the promise on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Adeshola said the association stands for good governance and corruption-free leadership, adding that it would strive for the president’s re-election.

“We have mobilised all our members nationwide and other artisans in affiliation with the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) toward the elections.

“We are promising President Buhari of our votes with other artisans affiliated to BCAN, numbering over six million members nationwide,” he said.

The BCAN president also urged the electorate to shun vote selling so as to ensure better tomorrow for the coming generations.

“I urge the electorate not to sell their votes unless you do not want better tomorrow for your children.

“We must beware of gifts because behind the facade of that gift lies monstrous and devious plan to mortgage your future and that of the coming generations,” he said.

Mr Adeshola advised members of the association to protect their Permanent Voter Cards to return Mr President to office. (NAN)