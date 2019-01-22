Court remands man for allegedly stealing woman’s underwear

Related News

A 23-year-old man, Opeyemi Adeleke, was on Tuesday ordered to be remanded in Ilesa Prison by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a woman’s underwear (pant).

Mr Adeleke, who pleaded not guilty, is facing a two-count charge of theft and unlawful possession of someone’s property.

The magistrate, Mary Awodele, had ordered the accused to be remanded in prison due to the ”magnitude of the alleged offence”.

The prosecutor, Jafani Mysilimi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 21, at about 1:00 a.m. at Agunwande area, Osogbo.

Mr Musilimi said the accused, in an unlawful manner, stole the pant belonging to one Gift Sunday and hid it before he was caught.

“It took the tireless effort of the police to retrieve the underwear from the defendant before he was brought to the court,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge while the magistrate adjourned the case till February 12 for ruling.(NAN)