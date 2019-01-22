FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limiting regulation on private vehicles

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will begin this year the enforcement of speed limiting regulation on private vehicles.

Public Education Officer of the corps, Bisi Kazeem, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Kazeem, however, said that the enforcement would be preceded by consultation with stakeholders.

He explained that meetings with relevant stakeholders and sensitisation of the public to the limiting device would be held before a timeline for enforcement would be fixed.

He recalled that the device was introduced due to the consistent increase in speed-related crashes.

“As a result, the corps saw as imperative, the urgent need to arrest the situation and save the motoring public from crashes caused by excessive speed hence, the introduction of the device.”

Mr Kazeem said that the public got acquainted with the policy after it was flagged off with commercial vehicles, adding that enforcement of the policy was categorised in three stages.

“Firstly, we commenced the process of enforcement on articulated vehicles with sporadic public education to sensitise the motoring public to the device.

“We engaged in subtle enforcement and now, the full enforcement which is the last stage.

“Given the above background, it clearly shows that the corps is taking the enforcement step-by-step and will definitely get to private vehicles in due time,” he said

The spokesperson said the compliance level on the policy by commercial vehicle operators was “above average’’.

He, however, said that the corps was taking measures to ensure that the level was improved and for all articulated vehicles to install the device.

“More so, we are in constant touch with the leadership of NUPENG-PTD, NURTW, NARTO and other stakeholders to ensure total compliance.

“Our personnel deployed to Tank Farms are also there to inspect every tanker before it is certified to load,” he added.

On fake driver’s licence in circulation, Mr Kazeem said that FRSC had already put mechanisms in place to check the trend.

He said that some of these measures included regular and special patrols and mobile court sessions.

“These processes have been instituted to ensure that fake licenses were checked.”(NAN)