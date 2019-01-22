Again, Senate adjourns over inability to form quorum

Related News

The Nigerian Senate could not garner enough number to hold plenary on Tuesday. The Senate therefore adjourned its plenary till another legislative day.

The adjournment session was not televised as was the usual practice but journalists within the chamber said only nine senators were present.

Some of the senators present are; Shaaba Lafiaji, Francis Alimikhena, Gbenga Ashafa, Olusola Adeyeye, Emmanuel Bwacha, Andrew Uchendu, Gbolahan Dada.

As usual, the presiding officer, Bukola Saraki, started the day’s activities by saying the prayer and reading the votes and proceedings but he was soon cut short by the Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, who called his attention to the scantiness of the chamber.

Mr Adeyeye thereafter moved a motion for adjournment that was seconded by FCT Senator Philip Aduda.

The motion was adopted around 10:33 a.m.

This is the second time in two months the Senate will adjourn over inability to form quorum. On November 13, 2018, the Senate was forced to adjourn plenary for same reason.

The Senate quorum requires at least 36 of the 109 to form a quorum.