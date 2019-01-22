Again, Senate adjourns over inability to form quorum

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Nigerian Senate could not garner enough number to hold plenary on Tuesday. The Senate therefore adjourned its plenary till another legislative day.

The adjournment session was not televised as was the usual practice but journalists within the chamber said only nine senators were present.

Some of the senators present are; Shaaba Lafiaji, Francis Alimikhena, Gbenga Ashafa, Olusola Adeyeye, Emmanuel Bwacha, Andrew Uchendu, Gbolahan Dada.

As usual, the presiding officer, Bukola Saraki, started the day’s activities by saying the prayer and reading the votes and proceedings but he was soon cut short by the Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, who called his attention to the scantiness of the chamber.

Mr Adeyeye thereafter moved a motion for adjournment that was seconded by FCT Senator Philip Aduda.

The motion was adopted around 10:33 a.m.

This is the second time in two months the Senate will adjourn over inability to form quorum. On November 13, 2018, the Senate was forced to adjourn plenary for same reason.

The Senate quorum requires at least 36 of the 109 to form a quorum.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.