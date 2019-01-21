Tinubu slams Obasanjo, says former president can’t stop Buhari’s victory

Bola Tinubu
APC Chieftain, Bola Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’ s criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari, was in bad faith and should be ignored.

Mr Tinubu, who spoke at the inauguration of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital noted that Obasanjo was not happy with the feat attained by the APC government in the clean-up of the mess of the past 16 years of PDP administration.

According to him, no amount of such criticisms will stop the electorate from giving Mr Buhari another four-year mandate.

“When we came on board in 2015, we promised Nigerians that we are going to turn the ship of this country to the right direction and we have done that.

“We are sweeping webs of collateral corruption, to give Nigerians a new life, new home and a solid foundation; that is what President Buhari is doing and we are 100 per cent behind him.

“President Buhari is upright, firm, steady and focused, with great vision for the betterment and progress of the country,” he said.

Mr Tinubu added that Mr Buhari was committed to upholding the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic principles, and therefore urged the electorate to give him their mandate for the second time.

Also, APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole lauded Mr Buhari over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign and peace restoration to the northeast region.

Mr Oshiomhole recalled that 24 local government areas were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents in 2015, adding that the military under the stewardship of MR Buhari, reclaimed all the communities.

“We still have security challenges but the arrogance and impunity that was wallowing Nigeria is now a thing of the past.

“The situation we find ourselves in now started during Obasanjo’s regime. Do-or-die politics was Obasanjo’s legacy. Today, the era of impeaching state governors is over.

“The era of quarrelling with Vice President on the streets is over; the era of withdrawal of Lagos state monthly allocations is also one of the legacies of Obasanjo,” Mr Oshiomhole added.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.