Tinubu slams Obasanjo, says former president can’t stop Buhari’s victory

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’ s criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari, was in bad faith and should be ignored.

Mr Tinubu, who spoke at the inauguration of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital noted that Obasanjo was not happy with the feat attained by the APC government in the clean-up of the mess of the past 16 years of PDP administration.

According to him, no amount of such criticisms will stop the electorate from giving Mr Buhari another four-year mandate.

“When we came on board in 2015, we promised Nigerians that we are going to turn the ship of this country to the right direction and we have done that.

“We are sweeping webs of collateral corruption, to give Nigerians a new life, new home and a solid foundation; that is what President Buhari is doing and we are 100 per cent behind him.

“President Buhari is upright, firm, steady and focused, with great vision for the betterment and progress of the country,” he said.

Mr Tinubu added that Mr Buhari was committed to upholding the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic principles, and therefore urged the electorate to give him their mandate for the second time.

Also, APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole lauded Mr Buhari over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign and peace restoration to the northeast region.

Mr Oshiomhole recalled that 24 local government areas were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents in 2015, adding that the military under the stewardship of MR Buhari, reclaimed all the communities.

“We still have security challenges but the arrogance and impunity that was wallowing Nigeria is now a thing of the past.

“The situation we find ourselves in now started during Obasanjo’s regime. Do-or-die politics was Obasanjo’s legacy. Today, the era of impeaching state governors is over.

“The era of quarrelling with Vice President on the streets is over; the era of withdrawal of Lagos state monthly allocations is also one of the legacies of Obasanjo,” Mr Oshiomhole added.

(NAN)