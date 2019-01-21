Buhari condoles El-Rufai on loss of brother

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over the passing of his elder brother, Air Vice Marshall Aliyu Rufai (rtd).
In a message to the governor, the El-Rufai family and the people of Kaduna State, the president said:
“I received the sad news of AVM Rufai’s death with shock. He was an Air Force Officer who distinguished himself in service to the nation, and upon his retirement, found a place for himself in my political tent, first as a member and gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) and thereafter made very useful contributions to the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at both state and federal levels.’’
President Buhari prayed to Allah to accept the deceased soul, and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left behind to bear the loss.
