Lack of funds affecting parties’ campaigns – Governorship Candidate

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate for Abia State, Okey Udo, says lack of fund is a major challenge confronting political parties in their campaigns ahead of the general elections.

Mr Udo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that funds were necessary for campaigns as political parties especially the young ones, needed funds to fuel vehicles for campaigns.

He also said that the parties needed funds to print handbills and posters.

He, however, decried vote buying which he said had spoilt the political system.

“For the opposition who are not in government and are using their personal monies, it seems to be hard because they have to fuel their cars and pay people to move around for campaigns.

“I know for sure that our good works will speak for us. There may not be money but when you say no money some parties have the money,’’ the governorship candidate said.

He also blamed lack of funds for his inability to cover enough places to canvass for votes.

“There are places that where we are supposed to have covered canvassing for votes, but we are constrained by lack of funds;so, we can only do the much we can and leave the rest to God.

“Money is a challenge and no matter how, we need money for politics.

“We need money to travel around and as you move around you may even see people that are very hungry while some are in the hospitals in some places you go and help them,” he said. (NAN)