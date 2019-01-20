Obasanjo commends Buhari over exit of ex-IGP Idris

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says that Nigerians must appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for contributing to the development of the nation.

Mr Obasanjo stated this on Sunday at a press conference held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

The elder statesman said the briefing was a follow-up to the letter he wrote to Mr Buhari in January 2018.

He said that developments after the letter had proven the contents right, adding that his predictions had been fulfilled.

”I believe that as a watchman, it is appropriate at this time to speak out and where there is need to raise alert, I should raise it and where there is need to commend, I should commend,” he said.

He commended Mr Buhari for respecting the views of Nigerians who had called for a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over fears that the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris, might aid election rigging.

”I personally commend the president for yielding to popular outcry to let the former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, go when he is due as he had the track records and history of being assigned to rig elections for the incumbent,” he said.

Mr Obasanjo, who insisted that history could not ignore Mr Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, prayed that the president would witness God’s purpose for Nigeria.

”History will note that he has been there.

”My fervent prayer is that President Buhari may live to see the will and purpose of God for Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Obasanjo also said that some clerics would hold the president to his word on free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

He,however, called on the INEC Chairman to stand firm and carry out his duties with competence and unbending neutrality.

The former president also frowned at the prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over alleged non-declaration of his assets without following due process.

He further warned that with the liquidation of the ISIS in Iraq and Libya, Africa would be the next port of concentration.

Mr Obasanjo, therefore, called on all African countries to join the struggle in eliminating terrorists from the region, adding that Nigeria must play a vanguard role.

