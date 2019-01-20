Soldiers kill two Boko Haram members in battle

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed two Boko Haram insurgents in the ongoing clearance operation at Kajeri community in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the troops also recovered ammunitions and rescued two aged women from the insurgents’ captivity.

Mr Nwachukwu said the insurgents were killed on Saturday by troops of 112 Task Force Battalion on clearance operation in the general area of Zaza, Kajeri-Maye, and Kajeri-Maiburem villages in Mafa.

“The terrorists who had infiltrated Kajeri-Maye village to unleash mayhem on the communities ran out of luck, as the vigilant troops projected their clearance operation to the village and fiercely engaged the terrorists in combat, killing two of them.

“During the operation, the gallant troops rescued two women who had been held hostage by the terrorists. The rescued women were handed over to officials of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Mafa.’’

According to Mr Nwachukwu, the troops also recovered one primed 36 Hand Grenade, two Dane Guns, one locally fabricated short barrel gun, and two Mobile phones.

Other items also recovered by the troops include one AK-47 rifle magazine,17 rounds of Anti-Aircraft gun ammunition, 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition.

The army spokesman said the troops were on the pursuit of the insurgents who escaped.

He said they would continue with the clearance operations to flush out remnants of the terrorists’ still hiding in the area.

(NAN)