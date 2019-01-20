Man who set self ablaze to protest wife leaving him dies

Couple holding hands
Couples holding hands [Photo Credit: Oak Brook]

A man who set himself on fire to protest his wife leaving him has died.

Abdullahi Jafaru attempted to commit suicide last week after his wife, Halima, refused to return home following a dispute.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Jafaru poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze.

The fire was put out then and the victim taken to hospital.

Audu Jinjiri, Jigawa police spokesperson confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday. He said Mr Jafaru died at Kafin-Hausa hospital late Saturday.

The police identified Mr Jafaru as being a resident of Shunar village, Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson said attempts made by Mr Jafaru to convince Halima, his first of two wives, to return were unsuccessful.

The couple reportedly have six children together.

Not being able to convince his wife, a troubled Mr Abdullahi then poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze.

“As soon as the police in the area got the hint, they swiftly moved to the scene and rescued the victim Mr Jafaru, then rushed him to hospital.

“Even while on sick bed receiving treatment, Mr Jafaru was still calling the name of Halima his wife even though his second wife remains with him at the hospital taking care of him,” the police spokesperson had said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.