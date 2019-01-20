Man who set self ablaze to protest wife leaving him dies

Related News

A man who set himself on fire to protest his wife leaving him has died.

Abdullahi Jafaru attempted to commit suicide last week after his wife, Halima, refused to return home following a dispute.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Jafaru poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze.

The fire was put out then and the victim taken to hospital.

Audu Jinjiri, Jigawa police spokesperson confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday. He said Mr Jafaru died at Kafin-Hausa hospital late Saturday.

The police identified Mr Jafaru as being a resident of Shunar village, Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson said attempts made by Mr Jafaru to convince Halima, his first of two wives, to return were unsuccessful.

The couple reportedly have six children together.

Not being able to convince his wife, a troubled Mr Abdullahi then poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze.

“As soon as the police in the area got the hint, they swiftly moved to the scene and rescued the victim Mr Jafaru, then rushed him to hospital.

“Even while on sick bed receiving treatment, Mr Jafaru was still calling the name of Halima his wife even though his second wife remains with him at the hospital taking care of him,” the police spokesperson had said.