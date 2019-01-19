Buhari urges restraint in future campaign stops after Jos crowd trouble

Related News

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has extended his appreciation to the people of Plateau State, who turned out in innumerable numbers to welcome him in Jos, Plateau State during his presidential campaign visit on Saturday.

The Rwang Pam Township Stadium, venue of the event, was, according Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, was “completely overrun by a sea of humanity, made up of ecstatic supporters of the President, who kept hailing the man they love and admire”.

Mr Adesina said so much was the tumult that Mr Buhari could not eventually address the crowd.

“After waiting for about an hour, with the melee not receding, but rather increasing in tempo and fervour, President Buhari received illustrious Plateau citizens who were crossing to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other political parties, waved at the appreciative crowd, and left for Abuja”.

The statement said Mr Buhari lauds Plateau people for turning out in their thousands to welcome him into Jos, lining the roads right from the airport, defying the boiling sun.

“He thanks them for their steadfastness over the years, and for continued faith in the administration, which was indicated by the turnout at the stadium,” Mr Adesina said.

He also said Mr Buhari sues for greater restraint from teeming supporters and appreciative Nigerians in other campaign stops ahead, pleading that they allow the campaign programme run as planned, since it is also an opportunity for him to give a stewardship report.

“We have been serving you for about four years, we want another four years mandate from you, it is needful for you to allow us give you a report. You deserve it,” the President says.

He said campaign visits by the president, resumes on Monday, as he has resolved to get to all parts of the country, before the February 14 deadline.

The presidential election holds on February 16, 2019.