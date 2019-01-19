Arsenal Vs Chelsea (Live Updates): Gunners Battle Blues In London Derby

The Emirates stadium will be rocking this evening as London neighbours Arsenal and Chelsea slug it out in the star fixture for this weekend in the Premier League.
This London derby could have huge implications on the top four race with Chelsea currently holding a six-point advantage over their hosts in the final Champions League spot.
The Gunners have lost four of their last eight games in all competitions, having previously gone 21 unbeaten, but have not lost in the league at home since the opening day.
Chelsea have won three successive Premier League away matches – all by a single goal – and a fourth tonight would be their best run in the league since December 2016.
Line ups
ARSENAL: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Torreira, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey; Lacazette, Aubameyang
Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ozil,
CHELSEA: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Willian, Hazard
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Ampadu, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud
Kick off at the Emirates
Arsenal take the front foot in the early exchanges
Free kick for Arsenal
Ball goes off and Chelsea get a goal kick
Miss!!! Aubameyang miss a chance to put Arsenal ahead after Lacazatte gives him a good pass
Sokratis nods the ball off target
Chance! Hazard comes close but off target
GOAL!!! Lacazatte gets in the first goal
Missed chance.. too many touches and Aubameyang blows away another chance
Chelsea yet to have any shot on target in this game while Arsenal have three to thier name
Chelsea enjoying better ball possession 57% while Arsenal have 43%
Close! Aubameyang over head kick goes just inches wide
Close! Aubameyang over head kick goes just inches wide
GOAL! Kosceinly doubles the lead for Arsenal
Chelsea trying to get a goal before half time
Marcos Alonso comes pretty close
Two minutes added time
Half Time.. Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea
Second half underway
Wilian with an effort but no goal
Heavy strike by Pedro … off target
Alonso with another effort but no danger for Arsenal
Very good chance for Arsenal but they fail to make it three goals
Mateo Kovacic out for Ross Barkley
Iwobi comes in for Lacazatte
Ainsley Maitland-Niles also replaces Aaron Ramsey while Hector Bellerin is injured
Giroud in for Willian
Play resumes
Eleny takes the place of Bellerin
Hazard with a low shot
Arsenal concedes a needless corner
82 mins and Arsenal still holding on to their two goal lead
Arsenal have had just one clean sheet in 15 league games.. Will they have another tonight
If it ends this way… Chelsea will be losing to Arsenal in the league for the first time since 2016
Six minutes added time
Every Chelsea player in the Arsenal half.. looking for at least a goal
Full time Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea
Arsenal keep fifth place after 23 games