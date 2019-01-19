Arsenal Vs Chelsea (Live Updates): Gunners Battle Blues In London Derby

Related News

The Emirates stadium will be rocking this evening as London neighbours Arsenal and Chelsea slug it out in the star fixture for this weekend in the Premier League.

This London derby could have huge implications on the top four race with Chelsea currently holding a six-point advantage over their hosts in the final Champions League spot.

The Gunners have lost four of their last eight games in all competitions, having previously gone 21 unbeaten, but have not lost in the league at home since the opening day.

Chelsea have won three successive Premier League away matches – all by a single goal – and a fourth tonight would be their best run in the league since December 2016.

Line ups

ARSENAL: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Torreira, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey; Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ozil,

CHELSEA: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Willian, Hazard

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Ampadu, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Kick off at the Emirates

Arsenal take the front foot in the early exchanges

Free kick for Arsenal

Ball goes off and Chelsea get a goal kick

Miss!!! Aubameyang miss a chance to put Arsenal ahead after Lacazatte gives him a good pass

Sokratis nods the ball off target

Chance! Hazard comes close but off target

GOAL!!! Lacazatte gets in the first goal

Missed chance.. too many touches and Aubameyang blows away another chance

Chelsea yet to have any shot on target in this game while Arsenal have three to thier name

Chelsea enjoying better ball possession 57% while Arsenal have 43%

Close! Aubameyang over head kick goes just inches wide

GOAL! Kosceinly doubles the lead for Arsenal

Chelsea trying to get a goal before half time

Marcos Alonso comes pretty close

Two minutes added time

Half Time.. Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Second half underway

Wilian with an effort but no goal

Heavy strike by Pedro … off target

Alonso with another effort but no danger for Arsenal

Very good chance for Arsenal but they fail to make it three goals

Mateo Kovacic out for Ross Barkley

Iwobi comes in for Lacazatte

Ainsley Maitland-Niles also replaces Aaron Ramsey while Hector Bellerin is injured

Giroud in for Willian

Play resumes

Eleny takes the place of Bellerin

Hazard with a low shot

Arsenal concedes a needless corner

82 mins and Arsenal still holding on to their two goal lead

Arsenal have had just one clean sheet in 15 league games.. Will they have another tonight

If it ends this way… Chelsea will be losing to Arsenal in the league for the first time since 2016

Six minutes added time

Every Chelsea player in the Arsenal half.. looking for at least a goal

Full time Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Arsenal keep fifth place after 23 games