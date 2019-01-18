2019 Election: BBC Africa launches new TV/radio programmes

As Nigeria prepares for the general election in 2019, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa, has launched new television and radio programmes across its partner TV stations in Nigeria.

In a statement, published on the BBC Media Center, it said the programmes would feature across its 12 language services, including the Nigeria based BBC News services in Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Pidgin.

”As Nigeria prepares to hold elections on February 16, BBC Africa will be offering comprehensive coverage for our local and international audiences across radio, TV, online and social media.

”During the campaign period, there will be special programming across all BBC Africa’s 12 language services including English and French as well as Nigeria based BBC News Yoruba, BBC News Hausa, BBC News Igbo, and BBC News Pidgin,” the statement said.

The BBC’s Head of West Africa Languages, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, said the coverage will feature interviews from politicians, commentators, and viewpoints from voters on the ground.

“We are prepared to deliver memorable coverage of what is set to be the most competitive election in Nigeria and even across Africa.

”Our audiences across the continent and around the world can now keep up to date with the action in twelve languages including English, Hausa and the newly launched Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba languages.

”We will bring key interviews from politicians, commentators, and viewpoints from voters on the ground. From every state, whatever the issue, BBC Africa will be there,” she added.

BBC Africa said it will be sending over 50 reporters to cover the elections.

The TV show programmes would include #TheSheWord, a discussion programme for women in politics, Fact Finder, a fact-checking programme to counter claims during the election periods, and TheGist, a partnership programme with ChannelsTV.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the World Service Group, Jamie Angus, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said the programme, TheGist, would help the Nigerian audience ”understand issues behind the news”.

”We wanted to establish a television programme especially for the Nigerian audience. Presently we already have Focus on Africa, a television programme that gives Nigerian audience weekly news.

”We wanted to make a weekly programme in partnership with a trusted partner and Channels Television is the right partner; they have a great coverage,” Mr Angus said.

”So the weekly half-hour show would help people understand issues behind the news and it is going to have a mixture of international news and it is going to be strictly for Nigerians,” he added.

