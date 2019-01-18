What the weather would look like on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, dust hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Calabar and Eket on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the Central region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 13 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 37 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy morning giving way to sunny conditions over the inland cities.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Calabar and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Visibility is expected to improve over the Northern and Central states, while partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorms are anticipated over the Southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

