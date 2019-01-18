Badeh to be buried January 23

Alex Badeh
Alex Badeh

The late Ex-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Alex Badeh, will be buried on January 23 at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

According to a statement by John Agim, a brigadier general and the Acting Director Defence Information, DDI, the remains of late CDS will be committed to mother earth at 12.30 p. m. after a Church Service.

Mr Agim said the service will take place at the Nigerian Airforce Base, Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road at 10 a. m.

He added that there would also be a service of song on Sunday by 5 p.m. at the Air Force Base, Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive.

Mr Badeh, a retired Air Chief Marshal, who served as CDS under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead on December 18, 2018 by unknown gunmen, on Keffi-Abuja highway, while returning from his farm.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.