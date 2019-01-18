Slain Ghanaian undercover reporter buried amidst tears

Ahmed Hussein-Suale
Ahmed Hussein-Suale

A Ghanaian undercover reporter who was shot dead in that country’s capital on Wednesday night has been buried.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s remains were lowered into the earth on Friday afternoon according to Islamic rights, local media reports said.

He was buried in Madina, an Accra suburb where he was shot three times by gunmen on a motorbike at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the investigative reporter who leads Tiger Eye Private Investigations firm where Mr Hussein-Suale worked, was amongst those who attended the burial, reports said.

A requiem was held shortly before the burial at the family home of the deceased, reports said.

MyNewsGh.com reported that relatives of the reporter, who exposed vast corruption in many sectors, including sports of late, were sobbing as he was being buried.

Mr Anas suspected that his colleague was assassinated, although motives were not immediately clear. The killing was widely condemned amongst media rights experts across the world.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the murder and urged urgent police investigations.

The police have not identified a prime suspect in the killing as of Friday afternoon, but Kennedy Agyapong, a politician of the ruling New Patriotic who had threatened Mr Hussein-Suale with violence prior to his murder, was reportedly questioned on Thursday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.