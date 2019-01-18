PHOTOS: Atiku in America first time in 12 years

Related News

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Washington DC, the American capital on Thursday.

The PDP presidential candidate arrived at 20.20 hours (14.20 hours Washington DC time), a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said.

He left Abuja Thursday morning, accompanied by Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is the director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Mr Abubakar will in the course of his trip hold meeting with US government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community, his spokesperson said.

He returns to Nigeria on Saturday.

The politician had been unable to enter the U.S. for years after American authorities repeatedly denied him a visa, saying his application was undergoing administrative processing.

His application was eventually granted in December 2018, weeks after he held a reconciliatory meeting with his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku in America first time in 12 years. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Page of Paul Ibe.]

Those close to him suggested that Mr Obasanjo played a key role in convincing American authorities to grant the PDP candidate a visa.

Atiku in America first time in 12 years. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Page of Phrank Shaibu.]

Mr Abubakar’s supporters have been celebrating the politician’s visit to the U.S., saying the ruling All Progressives Congress has now lost one of its most potent political weapons against the PDP candidate.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, had recently urged American authorities not to grant Mr Abubakar a visa while APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has repeatedly taunted the PDP candidate, saying Nigeria could not afford a President who is blocked from entering the U.S.

Atiku in America first time in 12 years. [PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Page of Phrank Shaibu.]

Below are photographs of Mr Abubakar and his delegation in Washington DC as provided by a spokesperson to the PDP candidate Phrank Shaibu.

Mr Shaibu posted the photographs to his Facebook Page