Senate to review condition of service for National Assembly staff 

Related News

The Senate has constituted a six-member conference committee to review the condition of service for national assembly staff members.

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, announced the membership of the committee at the start of plenary on Thursday.

The committee is to be chaired by Emmanuel Paulker, with Binta Masi Garba, Ahmed Ogembe, Stella Oduah, Abdulfatai Buhari and Ibrahim Gobir as members.

The constitution of the committee comes weeks after the Senate received a report on the Conditions of Service for National Assembly Staff from the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

The report sought to review the conditions of the legislative staff as well as create funds for salaries, allowances, and pension benefits.

Some of the workers had, in December 2018, shut lawmakers out of the complex , demanding payment of their entitlements.

The workers vowed not to allow lawmakers to sit until they received notification of payment.

They accused the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, of denying them their entitlements up to eight years and blocking the enforcement of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

Mr Ekweremadu also announced membership of the National Assembly Conference Committee on the promissory note program and bond issuance to settle inherited local debts and contractual obligations on refund to state governments; claims in Export Expansion Grant (EEG), scheme and contractual liabilities.

Francis Alimekhena was named the chairman of the committee while Samuel Anyawu, Emmanuel Paulker, Shehu Sani, Rafiu Ibrahim, and Monsurat Sunmonu are members.