Exams for Nigerian govt scholarships holds Thursday

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said the qualifying examination for the award of federal scholarships will hold on Thursday, January 17.

The scholarships include those into Nigerian public tertiary institutions, the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship obtainable overseas, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ Scholarship for females.

Mr Adamu said the examination will take place in the six geo-political zones simultaneously from 7.00a.m to 2.00p.m same day.

The minister said this in a statement by the spokesperson of the education ministry, Ben Bem Goong, Wednesday evening.

Mr Goong advised the candidates to go with the print-out of their applications to the examination centres to enable them gain access into the venues, in line with the stipulated time contained in the SMS sent to their contact phone numbers.

According to the statement, the list of eligible candidates has been released on the Ministry of Education website www.education.gov.ng.

” The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Gozie Anwukah, is already on his way to Owerri, the Imo State Capital to supervise the conduct of the exercise in the South East geopolitical zone, just as ministry officials have been dispatched to various centres to oversee the exercise,” it said.

Premium Times reported the federal government clarifying it runs only three higher education scholarship schemes in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian Scholarship Board (NSB), the three schemes are the Bilateral Education Agreement Awards, Nigerian Awards, and Commonwealth Awards.

The board, however, said there are many other scholarship schemes in the country through the private and public sectors,

Many Nigerians believe the federal government is not offering enough help to citizens with the burden of tertiary education.

Presently, hundreds of Nigerians studying overseas under the BEA said they have been abandoned in the last one year by the government, which has failed to remit their monthly stipends.