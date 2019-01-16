Former FCT minister joins Oxford University Academic faculty

Former FCT Minister, Aliyu Modibbo
Former FCT Minister, Aliyu Modibbo

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Aliyu Modibbo, has joined St Antony College, University of Oxford, as a senior academic visitor.

Mr Modibbo will be at Oxford from January to May 2019, conducting research and presenting papers in three broad areas.

He will be focusing on areas such as the transformation of the office of Head of State since independence, the challenges in managing African cities – the case of Abuja and, lastly, the problems of trade agreements for Nigeria.

Mr Modibbo, in an email to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday, said he would be working with reputable scholars at the college, notably Wale Adebanwi, a Professor and Director African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

Mr Modibbo earned his doctorate degree 27 years ago in Comparative Education from the University of California, Los Angeles.

On his return to Nigeria, he briefly lectured at the University of Abuja.

He subsequently worked in the presidency for over ten years, after which he was appointed a minister, three times, overseeing Power and Steel in 2002, Commerce and Industry in 2006 and the FCT in 2007.

As FCT minister, Mr Modibbo initiated several projects in the city one of which was the Abuja Central District Development, also called the Abuja Boulevard.

He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of Baze University.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.