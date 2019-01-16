Former FCT minister joins Oxford University Academic faculty

Related News

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Aliyu Modibbo, has joined St Antony College, University of Oxford, as a senior academic visitor.

Mr Modibbo will be at Oxford from January to May 2019, conducting research and presenting papers in three broad areas.

He will be focusing on areas such as the transformation of the office of Head of State since independence, the challenges in managing African cities – the case of Abuja and, lastly, the problems of trade agreements for Nigeria.

Mr Modibbo, in an email to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday, said he would be working with reputable scholars at the college, notably Wale Adebanwi, a Professor and Director African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

Mr Modibbo earned his doctorate degree 27 years ago in Comparative Education from the University of California, Los Angeles.

On his return to Nigeria, he briefly lectured at the University of Abuja.

He subsequently worked in the presidency for over ten years, after which he was appointed a minister, three times, overseeing Power and Steel in 2002, Commerce and Industry in 2006 and the FCT in 2007.

As FCT minister, Mr Modibbo initiated several projects in the city one of which was the Abuja Central District Development, also called the Abuja Boulevard.

He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of Baze University.