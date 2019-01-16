PHOTOS: Atiku takes campaign to Ile-Ife

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, took his campaign to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Speaking at the palace, Mr Abubakar said his visit to the Ooni was to pay respect to Ile Ife kingdom.

“Ile-Ife, as the source of Yoruba race, has undoubtedly impacted beyond Nigeria, and this visit is genuine to pay respect to the kingdom,” he said.

“All I have to do is to appreciate the Ooni, the chiefs and everyone here for making today a success.”

Reacting to the visit, the monarch, Oba Adeyeye, urged politicians to put Nigeria’s interest above their personal interest, in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“We must put Nigeria first, because the country is greater than any interest.

“Though we are improving as a country, but we must do more, especially by avoiding politics of aggression, either as a member of the ruling party or the opposition,” the Ooni said.

Mr Abubakar was accompanied to the palace by his wife, Titi; national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; amongst others.

