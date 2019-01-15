What the weather will look like on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions with improvement in visibility over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the central region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 14 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy conditions over the inland cities with prospect of partly cloudy conditions over the coast in the morning hours.

“There are chances of localised thundery showers over Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, and Yenogoa axis in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Improvement in visibility from haze is expected over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)