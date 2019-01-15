NAN sacks reporter over fake news

Related News

The management of the News Agency of Nigeria has sacked the agency’s correspondent in Benue over a fake report published on December 28.

The reporter, Bridget Kyado, filed a report titled, “Akume, a great asset to Benue—-Ortom”, in which she claimed to have witnessed a birthday party for George Akume, a senator and was attended by Governor Samuel Ortom.

She quoted Mr Akume, a former governor of the state and Mr Ortom in the report and mentioned Ambassador Steve Ugbah and Terkimbi Ikyange, Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly as some of the dignitaries present at the event in Tarka, Benue State.

After an investigation, management found that the entire report was invented by the reporter, who joined the agency in 2010.

Mr Akume was actually in Uyo on December 28 to attend the flag-off of the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress.

Management of the news agency was seriously embarrassed by the fake report and had to impose the maximum punishment by sacking the reporter.

Managing Director of the agency, Bayo Onanuga, described the professional misconduct as a capital offence in journalism and hoped other journalists in the agency would learn from Kyado’s experience and keep faithfully to the tenets of the profession.

“Truth and integrity matter in our business of reporting. Fiction has no place here. Most important, the reputation of the 40 year-old agency is at stake.

“We have a duty to continue to sustain the integrity of the News Agency of Nigeria,” Mr Onanuga added.

Kyado, 34, read Mass Communication at Benue State University, graduating in 2008.

Management of the agency hereby urges all our subscribers to delete the report from their portal.

(NAN)