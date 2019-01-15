Average petrol price decreased across Nigeria in December – NBS

The average price per litre for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by -15.1 per cent year-on-year and -1.1 per cent last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said average price month-on-month decreased to N145.80 in December 2018, compared to N147.50 in November 2018.

According to the report released on the bureau’s website Tuesday, states with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Taraba (N150.27), Gombe (N150.20), and Bayelsa (N150.00).

The bureau also reported states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) as Jigawa (N144.21), Bauchi (N144.20), and Yobe (N143.33).

The average price of petrol has, for a while, been decreasing except for a small rise in November 2018.

In October, the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) decreased from N147.30 in September to N147.20 .

A little rise was recorded in November when the price increased by 1.3 per cent year-on-year and 0.2 per cent month-on-month to N147.50 in November 2018 from N147.20 in October 2018.

Just as recorded in the previous quarter, Taraba State consistently had the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol). For November it was N155.46 and in October it was N153.00, while Jigawa was again part of the states that recorded the lowest average price for November (N144.21).

